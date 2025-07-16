ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,640,500
|470,080,486
|9 July 2025
|17,000
|292.44
|4,971,480
|10 July 2025
|17,000
|291.52
|4,955,840
|11 July 2025
|18,000
|290.45
|5,228,100
|14 July 2025
|18,000
|287.16
|5,168,880
|15 July 2025
|18,000
|290.70
|5,232,600
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,728,500
|495,637,386
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 2,175,356 B shares corresponding to 1.03 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 9 – 15 July 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-43_EN
SE-2025-43_Transactions B shares
