Liquid Intelligent Technologies And Dropbydrop Partner To Drive Smart Water Management Across Kenya

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NAIROBI, Kenya, July 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) ( ), a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced a strategic partnership with DropByDrop Water Systems (DropByDrop), a global provider of smart water technologies. This collaboration, which combines Liquid's extensive network and tailored technology solutions with DropByDrop's cloud-based water management platform, will deliver smart water solutions to resolve non-revenue water challenges in the country.

“Water scarcity is a growing challenge across the continent, and managing this precious resource efficiently is more important than ever. Through our partnership with DropByDrop, we're bringing Liquid's advanced technology and data-driven solutions to Kenya's water sector. By helping providers digitise their infrastructure and build smart water ecosystems, we're empowering them to serve their communities better,” said Neeraj Pradhan, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Kenya.

Addressing non-revenue water challenges is a key focus of this partnership, with reports ( ) indicating that approximately 47% of the water released for distribution in Kenya remains unaccounted for. By reducing these losses through improved leak detection, accurate metering, and real-time monitoring, water utilities can boost revenue collection and unlock greater funding opportunities for water infrastructure development.

Furthermore, smart water solutions play a crucial role in advancing broader societal and environmental objectives. The data generated supports environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, demonstrates progress towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and enables informed planning for urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Liquid's existing Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure integrates with DropByDrop's platform to provide reliable, efficient water delivery based on real-time data. SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) integration enables remote monitoring and control, while geo-asset management ensures that infrastructure is well-maintained. Additionally, remote valve control allows for quick shut-offs or adjustments. The platform's multilingual design and compatibility with various networks mean more people benefit from accurate billing, usage monitoring, and leak detection alerts.

“Water is at the heart of life, yet millions still struggle to access it reliably. At DropByDrop, our mission is to harness the power of data and technology to make every drop count. Leveraging Liquid's extensive infrastructure enables us to scale our advanced water management platform in Kenya. Together, we're creating a future where water is managed sustainably, equitably, and intelligently,” said Sergey Khorolsky, International Projects Partner of DropByDrop.

Liquid's collaboration with DropByDrop underscores the critical role technology plays in addressing everyday challenges. Bringing innovative digital solutions to water management not only enhances service stability but also ensures that users have reliable, data-powered access to this essential resource, while reducing non-revenue water wastage. It also reflects Liquid's commitment to delivering end-to-end technology solutions that support Africa's digital transformation journey.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.





Neeraj Pradhan, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Kenya



Downloa



Shar

























About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies (Cassava), a technology company of African heritage with operations in 40-plus markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava group companies operate. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent.

For more information, visit DropByDrop Water Systems:

DropByDrop (DBD) is Hardware Vendor Neutral, Multi-protocol Compatible, Cloud-based Smart Water Management Internet of Things (IoT) Platform with Intelligent Billing, Alerts and Geo-Asset Management, SCADA integration and Big Data Analytics capabilities.