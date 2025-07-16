New Keepnet Study Shows New Employees Highly Vulnerable To Phishing Attacks Within First 90 Days

Research Methodology

Findings From Research

New hires are nearly 45% more susceptible to CEO Impersonation phishing attempts

Keepnet Labs reveals a cybersecurity risk: approximately 71% of newly hired employees fall victim to phishing scams within the first three months at their job.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The "2025 New Hires Phishing Susceptibility Report" collected data from 237 companies spanning multiple industries, discovering that newly hired employees are 44% more likely to be deceived by phishing scams compared to longer-tenured employees. Common attacks identified include fake emails impersonating company executives (CEO fraud), deceptive HR portals, fraudulent invoices, and phony technical support requests. Attackers capitalize on new employees' lack of familiarity with internal processes and their eagerness to demonstrate compliance.

Insights from the Report:

71% at Risk: Limited cybersecurity awareness during initial employment increases susceptibility.

44% Higher Risk: New hires significantly outperform longer-tenured employees in vulnerability to phishing scams.

30% Decrease in Risk: Organizations implementing tailored simulations and security behavior training successfully reduced risks by 30% after onboarding.

The report also noted that CEO impersonation emails were particularly effective, achieving a 45% higher success rate with new hires, emphasizing how cyber attackers exploit authority to manipulate unsuspecting employees.

Industry Experts Highlight the Need for Action

Several cybersecurity experts have emphasized the importance of addressing vulnerabilities in onboarding:

"New employees bring enthusiasm, but they're also entering an environment full of potential cyber risks. We need clear, early guidance. Leaving new hires to fend for themselves is both unfair and unsafe."

- Ant Davis, Tesco

"Even experienced employees can slip up as cyber threats evolve, especially with the rise of AI-generated scams. Trusting your instincts can mean the difference between avoiding a threat or falling victim."

- Michelle Brown, Staples

Strategic Recommendations: Leveraging AI, Gamification, and Culture Change

Keepnet's research underscores the effectiveness of using their Unified Human Risk Management Platform, which includes:

AI-Driven Simulations and Customized Security Training to provide personalized awareness programs.

Gamification Dashboards to foster active engagement in cybersecurity practices.

Security Behavior & Culture Program (SBCP) to track critical security behaviors, such as repeat offenders and reaction times.

Automated Employee Segmentation to efficiently target training at high-risk groups.

These tools have led to impressive outcomes, including an 85% reduction in cybersecurity incidents related to employee behaviors and significant cost savings of up to $1 million annually per organization.

Statement from Keepnet CEO

"Cyber attackers won't pause their attempts just because new employees aren't fully trained yet. Our findings clearly show the necessity of targeted onboarding security education. At Keepnet, we're dedicated to offering scalable, effective solutions that protect your company from day one."

- Ozan Ucar, CEO, Keepnet

Download the Complete Report:

2025 New Hires Phishing Susceptibility Report

About Keepnet

Keepnet Labs provides an Extended Human Risk Management (xHRM) platform that significantly reduces employee-generated cybersecurity threats through AI-enhanced phishing simulations, robust security awareness training , and effective phishing incident response tools. Keepnet's solutions enable organizations ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations to lower phishing risks by as much as 92%, while speeding up threat response by 168 times.

