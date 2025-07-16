Electrifying And Proven: Explomar's WAVE300 Makes Waves At Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC), XNRG, a subsidiary of Xtenders, brought its high-performance energyX 6.3 carbon RIB to the world stage - powered by ExploMar's WAVE 300 electric outboard (300HP), making its official debut at this prestigious event and demonstrating its proven performance under real racing conditions.

From R&D, testing to racing

Developed and manufactured by ExploMar, a high-performance electric outboard manufacturer based in China, the WAVE 300 is one of the world's earliest and most powerful 300hp electric outboard systems, powered by a 125kWh high-energy-density lithium-ion battery.

Delivered to XNRG in mid-2024, the propulsion system has since undergone extensive real-world testing. At this year's Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, it delivered electrifying performance in both the Endurance Race and the 16-nautical-mile Speed Trial.

High Performance in Electric

On July 4, the energyX 6.3, powered by the WAVE 300 system, finished with 1st place in the Electric propulsion system – Open Sea Class during the MEBC Endurance Race. The RIB completed 27 laps on a 0.66-nautical-mile circuit, with a top speed of 42 knots, and returned to the dock with 11% battery remaining - a remarkable showcase of both performance and energy efficiency. The MEBC Endurance Race is a 3-hour challenge to test the boats' energy capabilities.

Fastest Finish – 16NM Speed Trial

On July 5, the energyX 6.3 once again showcased its speed capabilities in the 16 Nautical Mile Speed Trial, racing from Monaco to Ventimiglia. It was the first electric boat to cross the finish line, completing the course in just 29 minutes with 40% battery remaining. In a thrilling head-to-head battle, ExploMar's WAVE 300 system held its own against top-tier electric competitors, staying neck and neck until the final moments - underscoring its competitive edge in real-world coastal performance.

Mr. Herbert Dercksen stated, CEO of XNRG, 'Great to see how the combination of a light weight carbon boat, with a total boat weight of only 1400 kg incl battery and engine, performs compared to the other participants.'

"We are proud to support XNRG in this challenge and thrilled to see WAVE300 prove itself on such an international stage," said Alex Dong, CEO of ExploMar. "Our on-site engineers worked closely with the XNRG team during every stage of preparation and racing. Behind the scenes, our R&D team in China provided continuous technical support to ensure optimal system performance. Participating in MEBC has given us the opportunity to showcase not just the power and reliability of WAVE300, but also the strength of our engineering team and product development capabilities."

SOURCE ExploMar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED