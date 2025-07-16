Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Export Finance Explores Trade And Investment Prospects In Turkmenistan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 16. The UK Export Finance Agency (UKEF) has completed its first official visit to Turkmenistan, aiming to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, Trend reports via the British Embassy in Ashgabat.

During meetings with key Turkmen ministries and agencies, the British delegation discussed potential collaboration in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological transition. Special attention was given to financing tools backed by UK government guarantees, which could support Turkmenistan's long-term sustainable development.

The visit was facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, which hosted the delegation and underscored the country's openness to strengthening international financial partnerships.

Both sides voiced optimism that this visit would lay the groundwork for deeper commercial ties and practical cooperation between the UK and Turkmenistan.

