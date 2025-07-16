Uzbekistan, Iran Forge Ahead With Bold Plans For Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and discussed cultural and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

“We exchanged views on deepening the historically rich and multidimensional ties between Iran and Uzbekistan-rooted in centuries of shared history, culture, and economic cooperation,” Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his social media platform.

He emphasized the growing trade between the two countries and explored ways to further expand their cooperation.

“There is significant untapped potential to develop our partnership across key areas of mutual interest,” he added.

“We reaffirmed the vital role of diplomacy in promoting regional peace, stability, and sustainable development,” Saidov concluded.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Iran reached $184.7 million from January through May 2025, marking a notable increase from $173.9 million during the same period in 2024.

In May 2025, the two countries also signed four key documents in Tehran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. These include an intergovernmental protocol on the implementation of a preferential trade agreement, a memorandum of understanding on quarantine and plant protection, a memorandum of understanding on halal standardization, and an intergovernmental roadmap outlining bilateral cooperation for the period 2025–2027.