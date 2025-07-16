Uzbekistan, Iran Forge Ahead With Bold Plans For Cooperation
“We exchanged views on deepening the historically rich and multidimensional ties between Iran and Uzbekistan-rooted in centuries of shared history, culture, and economic cooperation,” Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his social media platform.
He emphasized the growing trade between the two countries and
explored ways to further expand their cooperation.
“There is significant untapped potential to develop our partnership across key areas of mutual interest,” he added.
“We reaffirmed the vital role of diplomacy in promoting regional peace, stability, and sustainable development,” Saidov concluded.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Iran reached $184.7 million from January through May 2025, marking a notable increase from $173.9 million during the same period in 2024.
In May 2025, the two countries also signed four key documents in Tehran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. These include an intergovernmental protocol on the implementation of a preferential trade agreement, a memorandum of understanding on quarantine and plant protection, a memorandum of understanding on halal standardization, and an intergovernmental roadmap outlining bilateral cooperation for the period 2025–2027.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment