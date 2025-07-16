Trump: Missiles For Patriot Systems Already Being Shipped To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump said this at Andrews Air Force Base, responding to journalists' questions about arms supplies to Ukraine, C-Span reports.

The White House chief noted that the missiles he promised for Patriot air defense systems are already being delivered to Ukraine.

“They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full,” Trump said.

The US president still believes that Russian leader Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine, despite the fact that his actions so far contradict his words.

“He [Putin] often says he wants peace. I mean, I know him very well. Yeah, I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't. ... I trust him on this subject,” the US president added.

At the same time, Trump noted that the deadline he set for concluding a peace agreement [50 days] may“end earlier.”

He refused to disclose the details of the sanctions that will be imposed on Russia if a peace agreement is not reached, but noted that“they will be very significant,”“very powerful,” and will have a negative impact on“the countries involved.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden have stated that they want to participate in US President Donald Trump's plan for Europe to purchase American weapons for Ukrain , including Patriot missiles.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that countries such as Brazil, China, and India could suffer greatly from secondary US sanctions if they continue to do business with Russia.

Photo: White House