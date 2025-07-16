403
US Force Commander Highlights S. Korea-US Alliance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 16 (KUNA) -- US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson has highlighted the strength of the South Korea-US alliance as he attended an exercise conducted by the South's Marines under way in Australia, his office said in a report on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Brunson observed the live-fire drills by the Marine Corps, held as part of the Talisman Sabre exercise, as he made a three-day visit to Australia this week to discuss defense cooperation and review interoperability outcomes for South Korean and US troops in relation to the multinational drills, the report said.
"Observing our ROK Marine ally during this live-fire exercise at Talisman Sabre showcases the strength and readiness of our alliance," Brunson said, referring to the South by the acronym of its formal name, the Republic of Korea (ROK).
"These complex combined, joint all domain training events are absolutely essential for enhancing our interoperability and collective defense capabilities," he said.
South Korea's military dispatched some 840 personnel, including those from the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Army's special operations forces, to take part in the biennial exercise in a northeastern region of Australia than runs through July 27.
This year's edition of the exercise, jointly hosted by the US and Australia, involves some 30,000 troops, about 30 vessels and 70 aircraft from 19 countries, including Britain, France and Japan.
About 28,500 US soldiers are stationed in South Korea to deter and counter potential threats from North Korea. The two Koreas remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. (end)
