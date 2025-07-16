Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Condemns Recurring Israeli Occupation Aggression On Lebanon, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 16 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday condemned recurring Israeli occupation attacks on Lebanese and Syrian lands, the blatant violation to the countries' sovereignty, as well as international laws and related UN resolutions.
The Foreign Ministry underlined via statement the importance of respecting the territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria, and expressed Egypt's total rejection to meddling in their interior affairs.
The Ministry affirmed that these repeated violations further increase tensions and destabilize the region. (end)
