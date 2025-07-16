Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth, Celebrates Friendship Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Ceremony

Kamal Haasan surprised Rajinikanth with a visit to his home in Poes Garden, Chennai. Kamal shared photos of their meeting on X.

Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth share a well-known friendship, starting with the film Apoorva Raagangal. Despite career paths diverging, their bond remains strong after 50 years. Both remain Kollywood stars even past 70.Busy with films, Kamal also leads Makkal Needhi Maiam, allied with DMK. He's set to become a Rajya Sabha MP.Kamal visited Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home. Rajini warmly welcomed him with a bouquet and a hug. Photos of the meeting are trending online.Rajinikanth's upcoming films are Kooli, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, releasing August 14, and Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, both produced by Sun Pictures with music by Anirudh.Kamal Haasan is working on Indian 3 with Shankar, Kalki 2 with Nag Ashwin, Vikram 2 with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and another film.