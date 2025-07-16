403
Mexican Stocks Rise 0.21% As Market Holds Steady Despite Trade Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 56,482.91 on July 15, 2025, after a session marked by moderate gains and lower volatility.
The market reflected ongoing trade policy uncertainty driven by the latest U.S. tariff threats. Listed companies faced a mixed session underlined by global risk aversion and cautious trading in major international markets.
The IPC's performance showed 0.21% growth on the day, with a net gain of 120.24 points. Analysts tracked no significant ETF inflows or outflows, and reported average trade volumes.
This was lower than the average in sessions marked by stronger directional moves. The trading session followed news of Mexican policymakers seeking compromise in ongoing U.S. tariff negotiations, with domestic demand and local consumption stocks showing resilience.
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico led gainers, rising 3.23%, as investors favored consumer staples during uncertain periods. Alfa SAB de CV followed with a 2.72% gain, responding to improved earnings expectations.
Regional SAB de CV rose 2.48%, supported by steady local financing trends. On the losing side, Controladora Vuela slipped 3.17%, affected by persistent travel demand concerns and exposure to cross-border tariffs.
Industrias Peñoles fell 3.01%, pressured by weakness in metals prices and risk-off sentiment. Becle SA retreated 2.16%, with consumer discretionary stocks under pressure from inflation concerns.
Compared to global benchmarks, the IPC's performance remained stable. The S&P 500 closed up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.3%, driven by U.S. tech giants.
European equities lagged, as the Stoxx 600 posted a 0.37% loss. Asian markets showed mixed results, with the Nikkei and Hang Seng barely higher and mainland China weaker.
The Mexican peso continued to weaken, closing at 18.82 per U.S. dollar, reflecting trade uncertainty and dollar strength. Technical analysis of the daily IPC chart confirmed mounting pressure after a correction from highs above 59,700 earlier in the year.
The price hovered near the lower Bollinger Band, indicating modestly oversold conditions and limited volatility expansion. The MACD histogram remained firmly in negative territory and showed widening weakness.
The daily RSI measured at 41.74, near the lower boundary of the neutral range, but did not reflect extreme oversold conditions. Moving averages, notably the 50- and 200-day, signaled continued downward momentum.
The IPC closed below major support levels and failed to regain its short-term trend. Traders watched underlying support around 55,700 as a key test, while the main uptrend line at 53,350 remained firm.
Fundamental pressures-trade risk and currency volatility-outweighed short-term technical bounces. Investors limited activity to defensive and domestic stocks as the market anticipated further clarity on tariffs.
Compared to international peers, the IPC maintained steadiness but trailed U.S. indices, which tracked slightly higher on strong corporate results.
Market makers continued monitoring volumes and technical signals, citing no decisive evidence of reversal. The IPC awaits clear resolution of trade narratives to shift direction. Fundamentals and global macro currents remain the main drivers for coming sessions.
