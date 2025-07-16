403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's MERVAL Holds Ground Amid YPF Legal Pressure And Global Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data show Argentina's S&P MERVAL index closed at 2,075,072 on July 15, 2025. That marks a 0.54% rise for the day.
Official market sources confirm the day started with hesitation but ended with firm buying in defensive sectors. Market participants watched the U.S. court deadline for the YPF stake with caution, which continues to shape sentiment around Argentine oil shares.
Trading activity remained robust, but caution dominated. Utility and materials stocks attracted activity, while financials saw little interest.
Pampa Energía climbed 4.5%, leading the winners, followed by Transener at 5.9%, and Ternium Argentina advancing 3.1%. Aluar closed up 2.2%. YPF shares rose 2.2%. Volume mostly concentrated in these names, reflecting selective institutional moves.
On the negative side, Grupo Supervielle dropped 3.2%, Banco Patagonia declined 2.1%, and Banco Hipotecario and BBVA Argentina fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Banco Macro gave up 1.2%.
The broad banking sector lagged, confirming a cautious stance toward Argentina's lenders during legal and policy uncertainty. Events in New York also drove the market.
The federal judge extended Argentina's deadline for turning over the state's 51% holding in YPF until July 17. This move follows a $16.1 billion ruling against the country over YPF's 2012 nationalization.
Appeals by Argentine authorities put the process on hold. Official statements stress the transfer could impact economic stability. From a technical view, the daily chart of the MERVAL index points to trend fatigue.
Prices held above the 200-day moving average, a key long-term support. However, they struggled to break through levels near 2,086,000, with narrow Bollinger Bands showing dwindling volatility.
The RSI hovered near 48, indicating markets stand at neutral levels-neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD signaled muted bullish momentum, with both the main and signal lines trending flat.
Price resisted below upper Bollinger Band resistance, and trading failed to generate a decisive breakout. Support concentrated at the 2,062,000 to 2,075,000 level. Volumes remained average for the session, confirming that buyers lack conviction for now.
Compared with global peers, MERVAL's 0.54% gain stands out amid mixed signals in other emerging equity markets. Broader Latin American shares mostly followed Brazil's Bovespa modest advance, while U.S. and European indices closed flat to marginally up.
Uncertainty around the YPF court ruling remains the key story. Investors kept risk controls tight, with positions concentrated in utilities, oil, and defensive shares. Banks moved lower as legal and financial overhangs weighed.
The Argentina equity market maintains stability, but remains deeply sensitive to external court events and the unfolding deadline. Investors keep a watchful eye on the situation as Friday's delivery deadline for YPF shares nears.
Official market sources confirm the day started with hesitation but ended with firm buying in defensive sectors. Market participants watched the U.S. court deadline for the YPF stake with caution, which continues to shape sentiment around Argentine oil shares.
Trading activity remained robust, but caution dominated. Utility and materials stocks attracted activity, while financials saw little interest.
Pampa Energía climbed 4.5%, leading the winners, followed by Transener at 5.9%, and Ternium Argentina advancing 3.1%. Aluar closed up 2.2%. YPF shares rose 2.2%. Volume mostly concentrated in these names, reflecting selective institutional moves.
On the negative side, Grupo Supervielle dropped 3.2%, Banco Patagonia declined 2.1%, and Banco Hipotecario and BBVA Argentina fell 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Banco Macro gave up 1.2%.
The broad banking sector lagged, confirming a cautious stance toward Argentina's lenders during legal and policy uncertainty. Events in New York also drove the market.
The federal judge extended Argentina's deadline for turning over the state's 51% holding in YPF until July 17. This move follows a $16.1 billion ruling against the country over YPF's 2012 nationalization.
Appeals by Argentine authorities put the process on hold. Official statements stress the transfer could impact economic stability. From a technical view, the daily chart of the MERVAL index points to trend fatigue.
Prices held above the 200-day moving average, a key long-term support. However, they struggled to break through levels near 2,086,000, with narrow Bollinger Bands showing dwindling volatility.
The RSI hovered near 48, indicating markets stand at neutral levels-neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD signaled muted bullish momentum, with both the main and signal lines trending flat.
Price resisted below upper Bollinger Band resistance, and trading failed to generate a decisive breakout. Support concentrated at the 2,062,000 to 2,075,000 level. Volumes remained average for the session, confirming that buyers lack conviction for now.
Compared with global peers, MERVAL's 0.54% gain stands out amid mixed signals in other emerging equity markets. Broader Latin American shares mostly followed Brazil's Bovespa modest advance, while U.S. and European indices closed flat to marginally up.
Uncertainty around the YPF court ruling remains the key story. Investors kept risk controls tight, with positions concentrated in utilities, oil, and defensive shares. Banks moved lower as legal and financial overhangs weighed.
The Argentina equity market maintains stability, but remains deeply sensitive to external court events and the unfolding deadline. Investors keep a watchful eye on the situation as Friday's delivery deadline for YPF shares nears.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment