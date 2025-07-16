403
Arab League refuses Israel’s scheme to relocate Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Arab League has strongly criticized Israel’s recent proposal to relocate Palestinians into a so-called "humanitarian city" in southern Gaza, denouncing the plan as lacking any genuine humanitarian foundation.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the organization declared that the proposal "bears no relation to civility or humanitarian principles," and described it as evidence of the "ethical decline of the occupation."
The league further claimed that the initiative revealed Israel's intent to continue "ethnic cleansing," reassert control over Gaza, and possibly create conditions for future settlement expansion.
Calling the plan inhumane, the Arab League urged the international community to take firm action against what it described as a dangerous and unjust scheme. It also reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
