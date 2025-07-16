Medical Writing With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Online Training Course (October 15, 2025) Led By Expert Alex Evans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your skills in AI-assisted medical communications. Led by expert Alex Evans, this Lunch & Learn series offers practical tips for faster, quality writing and research. Gain CPD credits and a certificate in just an hour.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Writing with Artificial Intelligence (AI)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Writing with Artificial Intelligence will equip you with the tools necessary to use AI writers in your daily practice . This course is for medical writers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and anyone curious about the intersection between AI and medical communications.

Benefits of attending



Leverage AI writers to write quality articles faster

Ensure a comprehensive article using AI to help with article research

Find relevant references using AI writers

Tailor the style of the article to the audience by adjusting the AI prompts Use AI to create tables, articles, CE needs assessments, and more

This series, led by expert Alex Evans, will see participants gaining practical tips for enhancing their writing skills in diverse medical contexts, including strategy and structure. These short sessions are perfect for those looking to improve their medical communication abilities and stay up-to-date with industry trend, all whilst on your lunch break!

What is Lunch & Learn? Turn your lunch hour into a valuable learning opportunity with our all-new Lunch & Learn category - an exciting twist on the traditional webinar. These bite-sized, budget-friendly and diverse training sessions are designed to fit seamlessly into your working day, providing a flexible and impactful way to advance your skills without disrupting your busy schedule.

If you're looking to boost your professional expertise, the Lunch & Learn course combines the latest insights, expert-led instruction, and practical tools to keep you engaged and evolving - all in the time it takes to enjoy your lunch!

So, what are you waiting for? Learn something new, grow your career, and make every minute count.

Certifications:



CPD: 1 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?



Medical writers interested in leveraging AI to improve their quality and productivity

Healthcare professionals wanting to use AI to help them produce materials for their healthcare facility - patient materials, Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee documents, clinical trial summaries, etc.) Researchers interested in using AI to find existing work in their field that may be relevant to their ongoing projects

For more information about this training visit

