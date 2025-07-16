QSL Teams Intensify Preparations Ahead Of New Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Stars League clubs are intensifying their preparations for the 2025-2026 season, with a flurry of activity announced yesterday encompassing key transfers, significant injury setbacks, and the commencement of European training camps.

Reigning league and cup champions Al Sadd confirmed yesterday that they will be without two key players for the start of their pre-season. Malian midfielder Mohamed Camara has sustained a pelvic injury and will travel to France for specialised medical assessment and treatment.

The club also announced that Mahdi Salem suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

The news came just as the team prepares to depart for its external training camp in Spain, scheduled from July 16 to August 4, where they will lay the groundwork to defend their domestic double.



Al Arabi players left for Valencia, Spain, where they will hold a pre-season training camp.

Also yesterday, Al Gharafa SC confirmed the club has renewed the contracts for two of its most influential international stars, Algerian playmaker Yacine Brahimi and Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi.

The move signals the club's clear intent to maintain stability and build upon the strong foundation provided by its key foreign players for the upcoming 2025-2026 Qatar Stars League season.

Both Brahimi and Sassi were instrumental to the team's performance, and their retention is a significant boost to Al-Gharafa's ambitions.

Meanwhile, Al Shamal SC continued their ambitious summer recruitment drive, announcing the signing of defender Abdulrahman Rashid from Al Wakrah SC on a one-season loan.

The club, which finished 6th last season, hopes Rashid will be a valuable addition to a squad already bolstered by the high-profile signings of Egypt's Akram Tawfik and Spanish midfielder Alex Collado. The moves signal a clear intent from Al Shamal to challenge for higher positions in the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, Al Shahania SC has secured their core foreign talent by renewing the contracts of Sierra Leonean attacker Alhassan Koroma and Belgian playmaker Francesco Antonucci. Both players were instrumental in the team's campaign last season, where they finished 7th. The club confirmed the renewals as the team departed today for a pre-season training camp in Austria, which will run until August 7. Al Shahania are set to kick off their QSL campaign with a formidable challenge against Al Duhail on August 16 at Khalifa International Stadium.

Meanwhile, Al Sailiya and Al Arabi also left for Europe where they hold pre-season camps. Al Sailiya departed for their training camp in Slovenia