Business Opportunities For The Calcined Anthracite Market 2025-2032 - Environmental Regulations Drive Shift From Petcoke To Calcined Anthracite

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcined Anthracite Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcined anthracite market is on track to reach new heights, driven by increasing demand from industries such as steel, aluminum, pulp and paper, and electric vehicles. According to the publisher, the global calcined anthracite market is projected to rise from US$ 4.2 billion in 2025 to US$ 5.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

In recent years, the product has also found growing application in battery casings, especially in electric vehicles, owing to its high thermal and electrical conductivity.

The market experienced stable growth from 2019 to 2024, and is now set to accelerate, bolstered by environmental regulations favoring cleaner materials and the growing importance of sustainable energy storage systems.

Drivers

The expanding steel industry is a major driver of the calcined anthracite market. Calcined anthracite plays a key role in furnaces for steel production. As global infrastructure and construction activities surge, the demand for steel continues to climb, consequently driving calcined anthracite consumption.

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles globally also contributes to market growth. Calcined anthracite is used as a filler in battery casings, a critical component in EVs. As the EV market grows, demand for this material is expected to follow suit.

Furthermore, tightening regulations around the use of petcoke, especially in countries like India, are shifting preferences toward calcined anthracite as a cleaner alternative. These regulatory developments are expected to create additional growth opportunities over the coming years.

Business Opportunity

The substitution of petcoke with gas-calcined anthracite is emerging as a significant opportunity for the market. Environmental concerns and the push for greener alternatives are prompting industries to seek materials with lower environmental impact. As companies pivot toward sustainable raw materials, calcined anthracite is becoming a preferred choice in steel manufacturing and energy-intensive industries.

Another key area of opportunity is the use of calcined anthracite in the pulp and paper industry. With growing demand for paper and paperboard, particularly in countries like the United States and Japan, the energy requirements of this sector are set to drive increased demand for calcined anthracite as an energy source.

Region Analysis

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the global calcined anthracite market and is expected to remain the leading region through 2032. The region is witnessing increased demand for steel, aluminum, and power generation, especially from China, India, and South Korea. The availability of raw materials like coal in these countries further supports the region's growth.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of steel, and this heavy industrial activity is boosting demand for calcined anthracite. The use of high-strength steel in infrastructure and automotive applications adds to this demand surge.

North America, led by the United States, also shows significant potential. The U.S. pulp and paper industry remains a key consumer of calcined anthracite due to the material's high energy density and purity. Meanwhile, electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. is creating new application areas for calcined anthracite in battery technologies.

Europe, particularly the United Kingdom, is also expected to contribute to market growth due to increasing EV sales and strong government support for electrification.

Key Players

The global calcined anthracite market features a competitive Analysis with key players continuously expanding their capabilities and product portfolios. Prominent companies operating in this space include:



Asbury Carbon

Black Diamond

Dev Technofab Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Henan Star Metallurgy Material Co. Ltd.

JH Carbon Pty. Ltd.

Kingstone Group

Resorbent s.r.o.

Rheinfelden Carbon Products GmbH

Sojitz JECT Corporation Voltcon International PTE Limited

These companies are focusing on strategic acquisitions and investments in innovation to meet rising global demand and enhance their competitive position.

Recent Developments

Elkem ASA acquired Polysil, a silicone material manufacturer in China, further strengthening its footprint in the Asia Pacific market. Elkem also invested in a pilot battery graphite facility in Norway, aiming to advance sustainable material solutions.

Asbury Carbons expanded its downstream capabilities through the acquisition of Project Engineering Consultants (PEC), enabling further vertical integration.

Segmentation of the Global Calcined Anthracite Market

By Technology



Gas Calcined Anthracite Electrically Calcined Anthracite

By Application



Pulverized Coal Injection

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking Electric Arc Furnaces

By End-Use Industry



Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Pulp and Paper

Power Generation

Water Filtration Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

