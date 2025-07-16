Baseus Becomes One Of The First To Deliver Qi2.2-Certified Power Banks To The Market

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus proudly announces that it is set to become one of the first brands to deliver Qi2.2-certified power banks to consumers, with three new models rolling out globally starting this August. As wireless charging technology enters a new era, Baseus leads the way-bringing the speed, safety, and precision of Qi2.2 to users through practical, stylish devices.

Qi2.2: Faster, Smarter, More Precise

Qi2.2, introduced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), marks a major leap in wireless charging. The standard raises maximum wireless output from 15W to 25W-ideal for modern high-demand smartphones. ±0.5mm magnetic alignment precision improves charging efficiency by up to 40%, reducing misalignment-related energy loss. An upgraded foreign object detection (FOD) system enhances user safety, while backward compatibility ensures seamless support for Qi1.3, Qi2.0, and other mainstream devices. For more details on the Qi2.2 standard and its benefits, please visit the Qi2.2 guide on our blog .

Three Devices, One Seamless Qi2.2 Experience

Baseus introduces a trio of Qi2.2-certified charging solutions, each tailored to different user needs but united by next-gen speed and precision. The PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Power Bank features 25W magnetic wireless charging and a built-in 45W USB-C cable-an all-in-one solution for fast, flexible power. The PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank packs the same wireless performance into a slim, ergonomic aluminum-silicone body, perfect for everyday portability. The PicoGo AF21 Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features a foldable 3-in-1 design, delivering up to 35W total output-ideal for powering multiple devices at once. The new Qi2.2-certified power bank series will launch globally starting this August through Baseus's official online store and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon .

Leading the Future of Charging Technology

Baseus's leadership in Qi2.2 reflects its ongoing mission to push the boundaries of charging innovation. As a pioneer in GaN fast-charging, Baseus has introduced some of the world's most compact and powerful GaN chargers, developed in collaboration with industry leaders. The brand is also globally recognized as the No.1 name in retractable power accessories, with its patented cable technology delivering unmatched durability, flexibility, and ease of use-powering users across commuting, travel, and home environments.

With the arrival of Qi2.2-certified power banks, Baseus reaffirms its commitment to creating high-performance, user-first solutions that are both accessible and beautifully designed.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Official Website:

SOURCE BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED

