IHC Bolsters SME Financing With Zelo Takeover

Abu Dhabi investment giant IHC has finalised the acquisition of eFunder, the digital invoice-financing platform, marking a decisive move into fintech for small and medium enterprises. The platform has been renamed Zelo and is targeting a $250 billion shortfall in SME credit across the Middle East and North Africa. It converts outstanding invoices into cash within 24–48 hours, and has already processed more than 9,000 transactions, deploying over $200 million in funding.

The deal enhances IHC's strategy to diversify its portfolio into high-growth financial technologies. Zelo will now operate under IHC's fintech and future-economy division, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's ambitions as a leading regional hub for digital finance. According to the Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Zelo holds a full operating licence, enabling rapid scale across construction, logistics, healthcare, industrial services, and oil and gas industries.

Zelo's founders, Deepak Sekar and Dhanush Arjun, launched the platform in August 2020 with a mandate to improve access to working capital for SMEs. It gained full FSRA regulatory approval after obtaining in-principle licence in early 2021. The platform achieved more than $100 million in financing across 6,000 transactions during its initial phase, before surpassing $200 million through 9,000-plus deals.

IHC chief executive Syed Basar Shueb emphasised the strategic importance of the acquisition:“SMEs are the backbone of a diversified and future‐ready economy. Through our strategic acquisition of Zelo, we are proud to support a platform that solves one of the most fundamental barriers facing SMEs, access to timely working capital.” He added the rebrand signals“a confident new chapter... aligned with IHC's long‐term vision of building smart, scalable solutions and dynamic value networks that deliver real and lasting economic impact”.

Dhanush Arjun, CEO of Zelo, reinforced this message, stating:“Zelo exists to eliminate the wait. The wait for payments, the wait for growth, the wait for opportunity. ... With IHC's strategic backing, we're accelerating that future.” He stressed that converting approved invoices into liquidity within 24–48 hours allows SMEs to avoid the cash flow bottlenecks that often hamper growth.

A study by the World Bank indicates that SMEs in emerging markets often wait between 60 and 120 days to receive invoice payments, inhibiting their capacity to expand or invest in new ventures. IHC's acquisition directly addresses this challenge by offering digital-first funding with underwriting powered by AI-driven risk scoring and performance analysis.

Regional analysts observe that IHC's move comes amid intensifying competition in the MENA fintech landscape. State-backed investors and sovereign wealth funds have been increasingly backing financial‐technology startups to accelerate digital transformation. The acquisition strengthens IHC's position alongside peers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including Mubadala's fintech interests and ADQ-backed projects.

IHC's publicly listed status on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and its recent earnings report highlighted a strategic pivot towards non‐oil sectors-spanning fintech, AI platforms, decarbonisation, and reinsurance. Zelo's integration underscores this shift, offering synergies with IHC's digital economy ambitions.

Within its ADGM base, Zelo plans to roll out new revenue‐based finance products, addressing future receivables in addition to existing invoice financing. The platform aims to expand its geographic footprint beyond the UAE, eyeing expansion into other MENA markets with acute SME credit gaps.

Zelo's backers include both institutional and private-sector investors. Prior to acquisition, it closed a US$16.5 million Series A round led by IHC in September 2024, secured a multi‐year credit commitment, and earned recognition as a“Future 100 Startup” by the Ministry of Economy and a Deloitte Rising Star.

Market commentators describe this phase as a potential inflection point for fintech in the region.“Invoice finance is one of the fastest routes to unlocking SME potential, and Zelo is well‐positioned,” said a senior analyst.“With IHC's capital and ecosystem support, rapid scaling is likely.”

Zelo's existing performance traces a compelling upward curve-it started by funding e-commerce merchants and delivery‐aggregator vendors, then expanded to broader commercial invoices. Its AI‐based underwriting and automated platform enable pre‐approval decisions within 10 minutes and deployment in under 48 hours.

Other regional platforms, such as Dubai's Beehive and Finvolve, have adopted peer‐to‐peer and supply‐chain financing models. Zelo's integration through a major listed conglomerate differentiates it through access to IHC's expansive corporate network and potential for cross‐sector collaboration across its portfolio.

IHC's LinkedIn statement confirmed completion of the acquisition and rebrand, affirming the company's commitment to“fintech innovation and SME enablement across the UAE”. The platform's regulatory credentials, track record and ambition illustrate why it emerged as the firm's fintech flagship.

Analysts expect Zelo to deepen its product scope in the coming months, potentially introducing dynamic funding and revenue finance solutions. They anticipate that further geographical rollout across GCC and North African markets could begin in early 2026, leveraging ADGM's regulatory passporting as the platform scales beyond domestic boundaries.

