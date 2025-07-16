Permafrost Thawing: Protecting Endangered Mountain Infrastructure In The Swiss Alps





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's cable cars and mountain huts are at risk because the ground beneath them is melting. In this video Swissinfo talks to Elizaveta Sharaborova, a Swiss-based researcher developing a solar-powered solution to stabilise thawing permafrost threatening Alpine infrastructure. This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 08:45 1 minute

More More New hope for cable cars and mountain huts threatened by permafrost collapse

