Permafrost Thawing: Protecting Endangered Mountain Infrastructure In The Swiss Alps
This content was published on Jul 16, 2025 A novel scientific solution being developed in Switzerland aims to stabilise mountain infrastructure endangered by climate change.Read more: New hope for cable cars and mountain huts threatened by permafrost collaps
