Steyr Motors Secures Additional Orders From Customer Defenture New Record Order Backlog In Sight

Steyr, Austria, 16 July 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25 ), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, is further expanding its successful partnership with Dutch vehicle manufacturer Defenture. The company is benefiting from several new international major contracts, under which Steyr Motors' M16 diesel engine continues to serve as the central power unit.
Through the exclusive and custom-tailored engine supply to Defenture, Steyr Motors is not only intensifying its existing collaboration with the customer but also securing additional orders worth millions of euros through 2027. The new contracts from Defenture include vehicles for the Austrian special forces unit Jagdkommando, Polish special forces, as well as Germany's Special Forces Command (KSK), where four prototypes are currently undergoing operational testing and follow-up orders are in preparation.
At the core of the collaboration with Defenture is the close technical coordination to adapt the propulsion solutions to the specific operational requirements of the deployed units. The flexibility and reliability of the Steyr M16 engine have once again proven to be key success factors.
“This expansion of orders confirms the international confidence in our engine technology and underscores our position as a reliable partner in the field of military special-purpose propulsion systems. Furthermore, this follow-up order demonstrates that the widely discussed 'Zeitenwende' – including the approved defense budgets – is beginning to translate into tangible contracts for us. As a result, Steyr Motors is growing thanks to close technical cooperation with existing and new customers,” emphasizes Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors.
Specific details regarding order intake and backlog development are expected to be announced with the publication of the half-year results on July 31, 2025. In addition to the increase in orders from Defenture, Steyr Motors expects to receive further significant orders from existing customers in connection with the recently announced plans of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) to procure 1,000 Leopard battle tanks and 2,500 armoured vehicles. It is already forseeable that Steyr Motors' order backlog will reach a new record level.
