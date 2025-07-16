LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land Gmbh Starts Clinic Operations
Cologne, 16.07.2025. With today's award of the clinic licence, the LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land will commence clinic operations. It will focus on the treatment of mental illnesses such as depression, trauma, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.
Embedded in 10 hectares of parkland in Lindlar, near Cologne, the new LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land, with a capacity of 98 patient rooms and 130 beds on 9,400 square metres, is one of the most modern and exclusive private clinics for mental health in Europe.
The Healing Environment approach was given high priority in the clinic concept. The colour scheme and furnishings of the clinic create the best conditions for a positive recovery process. All rooms have a view of the clinic park.
A total of over 50 million euros was invested in the clinic site. LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land has leased the property on a long-term basis. 22 million people live within a 200 km radius of the new clinic location.
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at
