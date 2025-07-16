403
Türkiye’s Forest Wealth Surges
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s forest assets have experienced remarkable growth in recent years, according to a leading authority in the field.
The country has witnessed a 92% increase in its forest volume, rising from 935 million cubic meters to an impressive 1.8 billion cubic meters.
This indicates that Türkiye has “not only expanded its forests but also improved their quality,” reflecting both quantity and quality advancements.
In an interview with a news agency, senior forest engineer Ismail Belen—who also serves as the chair of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF)—shared insights on global forestry trends based on data from the State of the World’s Forests 2024 report, recently issued by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
According to Belen, forests now cover around 4 billion hectares globally, making up roughly 31% of the planet’s landmass.
He pointed out that forests located in tropical, boreal, and temperate regions are facing mounting threats due to fires, pests, and unsustainable exploitation.
Belen emphasized that these pressures are contributing to the deterioration of forest ecosystems, leading to the emergence of degraded forests and disrupted natural habitats.
Quoting the FAO report, Belen noted that wildfires in 2023 emitted 6,687 megatons of carbon dioxide—equivalent to twice the European Union’s yearly emissions from fossil fuels.
He attributed this alarming rise in emissions to factors such as drought, extreme heatwaves, and inadequate land management techniques.
