Miata Metals Intersects Wide Intervals Of Veining At The Puma Target On The Sela Creek Gold Project In Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB:MMETF) ("Miata" or the"Company") is pleased to report that initial drilling at the high-priority Puma Target on its Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname has intersected wide zones of intense veining, consistent with the Company's predictive vein model.

These early visual results from drill holes 25DDH-SEL-018 and 25DDH-SEL-019 are an encouraging milestone in Miata's ongoing drill program. The Company also provides an update on its regional, generative exploration program, which continues to advance alongside drilling, with new sampling and mapping programs identifying additional areas of high prospectivity.

Highlights



First two holes in the Puma Target are completed and are being logged and cut on site prior to assay (Figure 1 and 2)

Both holes have intersected significant veining and alteration, which have been identified as vectors to mineralization (Figure 3)

Two potentially mineralized vein directions are present at the Puma Target and the drilling is angled to intersect both vein sets

The Company's drilling continues and the fourth hole at Puma has been collared

A grab sample taken from an artisanal miners' ore1 pile at the new Aplito prospect has yielded 675 g/t Au 2 (Figure 5) The Company is preparing to launch a stream sediment and soil sampling program aiming to extend the existing Puma trend

“These first holes at Puma have delivered exactly what we were hoping to see, wide zones of veining and alteration that serve as strong indicators that we've tapped into a significant system. The consistency between the core and our predictive model is a strong sign that we're drilling in the right place.” stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals.“Puma is an exciting and key area within the concession. The early visual results from the first two holes at Puma are very encouraging and demonstrate that our predictive model continues to hold up. We are steadily unlocking the potential of this historically active yet systematically underexplored gold district.”

Drill holes 25DDH-SEL-018 and 25DDH-SEL-019 both intersected wide zones of dense quartz veining with associated alteration textures that Miata's technical team has previously correlated with gold mineralization in earlier drill holes. These visual indicators support the geological model developed through surface mapping and previous drilling.



Hole 25DDH-SEL-018 encountered a weathered oxide zone to 75 meters, followed by a 60-meter interval (102–162m) of increased quartz, quartz-pyrite, and quartz-carbonate veining with strong alteration. Hole 25DDH-SEL-019 intersected four distinct vein zones between 80 and 195 meters, and displays characteristic textures and structures identified as mineralization vectors in earlier core.









Figure 1. 25DDH-SEL-019 At approximately 85 – 92m. Alteration commonly consists of biotite, chlorite, and titanite and pyrite. Two potentially mineralized vein directions are present at the Puma Target and the drilling is angled to intersect both vein sets.









Figure 2. Drill core images showing veining and alteration in 25DDH-SEL-018 between approximately 145 and 151m.

Both holes targeted zones interpreted from surface structural measurements and vein density models, reinforcing confidence in the Company's targeting approach.









Figure 3. From left to right: 25DDH-SEL-018 at 71m, relic boxwork pyrite in quartz vein in oxidized zone. 25DDH-SEL-018 at intense k-feldspar and biotite alteration. 25DDH-SEL-019 at 172m Quartz vein with pyrite in selvage. 25SEL-DDH-019 at 172m intense veining and alteration. 25SEL-DDH-019 at intense veining, both foliation parallel and cross-cutting.









Figure 4. Location of Puma holes 25DDH-SEL-018 and 019.

Puma is the southern-most target at Sela Creek, and currently encompasses a total of approximately 2.7 km of strike length, and a width of 400 m. Puma is one of several targets identified at the 215 km2 property where high-grade gold is mined from shallow pits by small-scale miners, leaving the bedrock unexplored. Recent mining1 by artisanal operators at Puma have further supported the Company's targeting efforts and conviction.

Ongoing Generative Exploration

In parallel with its 10,000-meter drilling campaign, Miata's technical team continues to evaluate historic and active mining areas across the 215 km2 Sela Creek concession. This work includes pit mapping, sampling, and the assessment of artisanal ore1 piles to better understand vein morphology and mineralogy across the project.

To date in 2025, the Company has collected 248 surface samples, including a standout artisanal ore sample from the Aplito area assaying 675 g/t Au 2 shown in figure 5, underscoring the potential for further high-grade mineralization outside of the current targets. The Aplito target area is several km east of camp and will be assessed for follow up exploration. Figure 5 also shows visible gold in a quartz vein from an ore1 pile sample of the Puma Target.

To build on these efforts, Miata intends to commence a comprehensive stream sediment sampling program focused on the underexplored areas trending toward the Guyana Shield Shear Zone. This initiative will generate over 1,000 samples and aims to vector toward new targets for follow-up exploration.







Figure 5. Left. Artisanal miners' ore1 sample with visible gold on the Puma Target. Middle, ore pile sample from the Aplito prospect grading 675 g/t Au2, showing weathered sulphides and visible gold. Right, same sample as middle photo but viewed through a hand lens.

QAQC

Grab samples were sent to Filab in Paramaribo, an ISO certified laboratory for 50g aliquot fire assay. Both the Company and Filab insert standards, duplicates and blanks at select intervals, all of which yielded acceptable values. Drill core of hole 25DDH-SEL-018 and 19 will be logged and cut on site prior to analysis at Filab.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1 Ore refers to ore from artisanal miners activities. Miata Metals has not defined resources or reserves and does not generate revenue from artisanal mining activities. Sela Creek is an exploration stage project.

2 Grab samples are inherently selective and may not be representative of bulk grade.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE:MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB:MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE:8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname with an option to acquire 100%. Both assets are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the scope and timing of the Company's drilling programs. The words“expected”,“believes”,“will” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

