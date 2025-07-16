403
Kremlin reviews Trumps threat of severe sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has indicated that it needs time to carefully review U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose harsh sanctions on Russia’s trade partners if the Ukraine conflict remains unresolved within 50 days.
Trump expressed frustration with Russia on Monday, warning of “severe” secondary tariffs reaching up to 100% unless diplomatic progress is made soon. Despite his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump left open the possibility of continued dialogue, stating he is “not done with him.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Trump’s statements as “quite serious” and stressed the need for careful analysis. “We undoubtedly need time to analyze what was said in Washington. And if and when President Putin deems it necessary, he will certainly comment on it,” Peskov told reporters Tuesday.
At the same time, Peskov suggested that Kyiv would likely interpret recent moves by Washington, NATO, and Brussels not as calls for peace but as encouragement to prolong the conflict. “It seems that such decisions that are being made in Washington, in NATO countries, and directly in Brussels, are perceived by the Ukrainian side not as a signal toward peace, but as a signal to continue the war,” he said.
Peskov reiterated Russia’s openness to talks with Ukraine but noted that Moscow has yet to receive any proposals on when to hold the next round of direct negotiations. “We are waiting for proposals from the Ukrainian side on the timing of holding the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations... We have not yet received proposals from the Ukrainian side.”
Since taking office in January, Trump has sought to mediate the Ukraine crisis through multiple phone conversations with Putin, focusing on the possibility of peace agreements, rebuilding bilateral ties, and exploring economic cooperation.
