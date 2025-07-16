403
Pakistan, China Commit to Expanding CPEC Project
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the top diplomats of Pakistan and China held discussions on the advancement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion-dollar initiative.
The meeting was outlined in an official release highlighting mutual interests and cooperation.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers gathering in Tianjin, as stated by the Foreign Ministry.
Their dialogue focused on bolstering their strong diplomatic bond.
The two dignitaries underlined the importance of their enduring "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and shared contentment with the sustained, close collaboration spanning multiple sectors.
They reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing bilateral ties with the aim of advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, according to the Foreign Ministry’s statement.
This meeting marked the third interaction between Dar and Wang since tensions escalated between Pakistan and India in May.
The pair had previously convened in Beijing and Hong Kong, demonstrating continued diplomatic engagement.
In a significant development earlier this year, China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan consented to expand the scope of CPEC into Afghan territory.
Valued at $64 billion, the CPEC initiative is a pivotal element of the broader Belt and Road Initiative.
It links China’s northwestern Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar port in Balochistan through an integrated system of highways, rail routes, and pipelines designed for the movement of freight, oil, and natural gas.
