UAE President Anticipates Visiting Türkiye
(MENAFN) United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to make an official trip to Türkiye on Wednesday, following an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the inaugural session of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council—an entity founded in 2023—will take place during this visit. Duran shared the news on X, a social media platform.
The leaders are expected to convene at the presidential palace located in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
They will explore avenues to enhance the strategic collaboration between their nations, Duran stated.
In addition, the talks will cover significant matters affecting both the region and the globe, he noted.
