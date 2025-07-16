403
London Grapples with Massive Grass Fires
(MENAFN) London is currently grappling with multiple significant grass fires ignited by several consecutive days of intense heat.
The most severe blaze is raging in Dagenham, where over 100 firefighters have been mobilized to combat the flames at Beam Valley Country Park.
Covering roughly 20 acres (8 hectares) of dry grass and shrubland, this fire forced the precautionary evacuation of nearby residents.
The London Fire Brigade characterized the situation as “large and challenging,” with crews laboring through the night to contain the blaze.
Soon after the Dagenham fire was reported, emergency teams responded to other fires erupting across the city, including hotspots in Hornchurch and Walthamstow.
At Walthamstow, 60 firefighters supported by eight fire engines are engaged in efforts to extinguish flames near Coppermill Lane.
These wildfires follow a separate incident in Rainham, where the fire dangerously approached residential neighborhoods.
The ongoing heatwave has amplified concerns over the heightened wildfire risk in London’s urban green spaces, as the city endures extended periods of dry and hot conditions.
