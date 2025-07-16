Visa-Free Travel Between Azerbaijan And China Officially Begins

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The mutual visa exemption agreement between Azerbaijan and China officially entered into force on July 16, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations and easing travel for citizens of both countries, Azernews reports.

The agreement, titled“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on the mutual exemption of citizens from visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports,” was signed during President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China in April 2025.

Under the agreement, citizens of Azerbaijan and China holding valid ordinary passports are now allowed to travel to each other's countries without a visa for:



Up to 30 days per visit, Not exceeding 90 days within any 180-day period.

This significant step is expected to boost tourism, business exchanges, and people-to-people contact between the two strategic partners, reinforcing the already strong diplomatic and economic cooperation.