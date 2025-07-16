403
FIFA Announces Ticket Sales Launch Date For 2026 World Cup In North America
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has announced that the first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will begin on September 10, 2025.
FIFA confirmed in today's statement that the initial sales stage will follow a lottery system, urging fans to register their interest and create a FIFA ID via the official website: FIFA/tickets,
The 2026 edition marks the largest tournament in World Cup history, with 48 national teams competing across 104 matches over 39 days. The tournament will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City and conclude on July 19 in New York, New Jersey.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that they look forward to welcoming the world to North America for the biggest football event in history, encouraging fans to prepare early, as demand will be unprecedented.
