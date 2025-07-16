403
India’s first astronaut to travel to ISS returns home
(MENAFN) Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), has successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX confirmed Tuesday.
The splashdown of the Crew Dragon Grace capsule occurred in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, California. Recovery teams were dispatched immediately to retrieve the crew and conduct medical evaluations. Shukla, a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, served as the pilot for the four-member Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) team and has now begun the post-mission re-acclimatization process.
This return marks the end of an 18-day mission focused on scientific research. During their time aboard the ISS, the crew performed over 60 experiments, spanning areas such as agriculture, medicine, water purification systems, and human physiology under microgravity conditions. After detaching from the ISS on Monday, the spacecraft took approximately 22.5 hours to complete its descent back to Earth.
“As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he (Shukla) has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission – Gaganyaan,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement shared on social media.
India’s national human spaceflight initiative, known as Gaganyaan, is currently scheduled for launch in 2027.
