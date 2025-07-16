403
US-Japan ties face era-defining calamity
(MENAFN) The relationship between the United States and Japan, Washington’s most important ally in the Asia-Pacific, is reportedly facing its most serious crisis in decades, according to a Financial Times report on Monday. This downturn comes despite the two nations’ deep economic connections and Japan’s hosting of numerous American military bases that are key to the US presence near China.
Citing unnamed senior officials from both countries, the FT described a growing sense of “fragility” in the alliance, especially after President Donald Trump’s recent tariff decisions targeting Japan. These insiders suggested that the current tensions could lead to an “era-defining reset” in the partnership.
Christopher Johnstone, a former White House official now with The Asia Group consultancy, remarked that the issues at play are deeper than any one figure in the US administration. He noted that Japanese leaders increasingly view the Trump administration’s approach as purely transactional, with little regard for longstanding commitments.
Rahm Emanuel, who was the US ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden, warned that this trade dispute might have broader consequences for regional security structures in the Asia-Pacific.
The FT highlighted that Trump’s latest comments about Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba were noticeably less cordial compared to previous remarks. By imposing broad trade measures without distinguishing between key allies and less significant partners, Trump appeared to sideline Tokyo.
The report explained that Trump had anticipated easier negotiations with Ishiba, but the Japanese leader pushed for a complete exemption from tariffs — a miscalculation on both sides that has reportedly left relations strained.
Last week, Trump announced via Truth Social a new set of 25% tariffs on Japan and several other nations, criticizing Japan for what he called an unequal economic relationship.
