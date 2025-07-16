CM Omar Vows To Make Srinagar A 'Real' Smart City

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday emphasized the need for genuine urban transformation in Srinagar, stating that the city must become an“actual” Smart City - one that addresses core issues like waterlogging, healthcare, and infrastructure in a meaningful way.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new 120-bed building at the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar, the Chief Minister said the recent hour-long rainfall had exposed the poor condition of city roads.“I wonder where the funds allocated over the years have gone,” he remarked.“As head of the Housing and Urban Development Department, I have asked for a thorough study on waterlogging so we can develop a detailed project to address it and truly make Srinagar a Smart City.”

Abdullah admitted that part of the problem lies in governance itself.“We are also at fault for not enforcing guidelines strictly and neglecting road maintenance,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of strong public services, Abdullah said infrastructure alone is not enough.“No matter how many roads or power projects we build, they cannot substitute quality education and healthcare. A society can only move forward with robust hospitals, schools, and universities.”

Reflecting on the legacy of the Bone and Joint Hospital, he praised its resilience over the past 30 to 35 years.“This hospital has weathered everything-from natural disasters to accidents. During the 2014 floods, I remember standing under this bridge, trying to prevent it from being inundated. Despite the odds, this institution never turned its back on the people,” he said.

He also recalled the devastating 2022 fire that damaged vital areas of the hospital.“Even after losing operation theatres, teaching spaces, and wards, our doctors resumed surgeries within days. Their commitment is truly admirable.”

Omar Abdullah took pride in continuing the vision of his grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who inaugurated the hospital in 1982.“Today, this hospital serves not only Srinagar but patients from the Chenab region, Pir Panjal, and even Kargil,” he noted.

Sharing a personal memory, the Chief Minister revealed he was once treated at the hospital following a cycling accident five years after its inauguration.“Thanks to the doctors here, I can still run 10 to 12 kilometers at age 55,” he added with a smile.

Calling for full operationalization of the newly inaugurated building, Abdullah stressed that staffing and utilization must follow.“We haven't opened this just for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Real success lies in seeing the beds occupied, the OTs running, and the faculty teaching our next generation of doctors,” he said.