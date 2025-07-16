Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Trump's Pique With Putin Means For Ukraine War

2025-07-16 02:02:24
(MENAFN- Asia Times) At face value, Donald Trump's announcement about his plans on Russia and Ukraine looks like a major policy change.

Speaking from the Oval Office on July 14, where he had been meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US president said he would send“top-of-the-line-weapons” to help Kyiv and – unless a ceasefire deal is agreed within a 50-day time limit – the US would impose secondary sanctions on any countries dealing with Russia.

But while this represents a significant departure from Trump's previous approach, it's more of a step back towards the policy approach of his predecessor, Joe Biden, than the U-turn that some commentators are claiming .

For months, Russia has stepped up its bombardment of Ukraine , buoyed by the fact that neither the US Congress nor the White House has authorized any new military aid to Kyiv.

Moscow would have been aware of this lack of US action and its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine have aimed to run down the stocks of air defense missiles supplied by Biden while paying lip service to the idea of peace negotiations.

For Trump, the penny appears finally to have dropped as to what was happening. His frustration and disappointment in Putin is what has finally led to him calling this out. According to Trump, Putin“fooled a lot of people – Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden – he didn't fool me. At a certain point talk doesn't talk, it's got to be action.”

