Amazon's Jeff Bezos Sells Another $1.5B Shares But Retail Traders Keep Bullish Stance
Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos has sold another batch of shares in the e-commerce giant, worth $1.5 billion, according to an exchange filing.
The top tech executive sold about 6.7 million Amazon shares in four transactions done on July 11 and July 14, as part of a previously approved stock divestment plan. He sold $736.7 million worth of shares earlier this month.
The share sale by Bezos, who ranks fourth in the Bloomberg Billionaire Index with a net worth of $247 billion, is grabbing headlines as it coincides with his wedding.
Last month, Jeff Bezos married his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, in a lavish three-day ceremony in Venice, Italy, with the event reportedly costing around $50 million.
While executives and insiders sell shares from time to time, these trades are often viewed as a bearish signal, potentially indicating limited confidence in the company's near-term stock performance.
Amazon shares are up 3.2% year-to-date, trailing the S & P 500's (SPX) 6.2% gain, as the company navigates headwinds in its core e-commerce and cloud businesses amid a challenging economic and policy environment that continues to impact customer demand.
The company's recent Prime Day sale, however, had a record uptake, allaying some concerns among investors.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for Amazon held in the 'bullish' zone, unchanged from a week ago.AMZN sentiment and message volume as of July 15 | Source: Stocktwits
A user noted a bar code pattern on the company's stock chart, suggesting range-bound price activity.
In March, Bezos adopted a plan to sell $4.7 billion worth of Amazon shares by May next year. He sold $13.4 billion of his stake last year.
Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore, which has today become the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing services company. With a $2 trillion market capitalization, Amazon is the fourth-most-valued public company in the world.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment