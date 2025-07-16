Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka: 25 Students Fall Ill After Eating Midday Meal At Government School


2025-07-16 02:01:03
Kalaburagi: At least 25 students fell ill after consuming a midday meal at a government primary school in Maradagi, near Ganvahar in Jevargi Taluk, Kalaburagi district, Karnataka.

Sudden Illness After Midday Meal 

The Maradagi school, which offers education from 1st to 5th standard, has a total enrolment of 116 students. On Tuesday, 68 students were present. Shortly after consuming the midday meal, comprising rice and sambar, several children began vomiting.

Students Admitted to Hospital 

Teachers acted swiftly and admitted the affected students to nearby hospitals. Some of the children are being treated at Ganvahar Hospital, while the rest are receiving medical care at the Jevargi Government Hospital.

Parents Suspect Food Contamination 

Concerned parents have alleged that contaminated water and foul-smelling chilli powder used in the preparation of the food may have caused the incident. They have demanded a thorough investigation.

Officials Visit Affected Students 

Former Zilla Panchayat Vice President Basavaraj Patil Naribol visited the hospitals and enquired about the health of the students.

