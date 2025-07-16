Your Best School Year Yet Starts With Virgin Megastore!







This year, the school gates aren't just opening — they're welcoming a whole new vibe. Kids can't wait to get back to their crew, swap summer stories, and finally bring out the fresh fits, new gear, and school squad energy they've been hyping up all break. The buzz of the classroom, the thrill of recess, or that first proud page in a crisp new notebook; it's giving excitement, ambition, and major glow-ups.

It's a season all about bold choices, fresh starts, and showing up authentically — a vibe our Senior Multimedia & Lifestyle Director, Rob, is passionate about leading. 'At Virgin Megastore, we're here to bring the energy, the trends, and the feel-good experiences that genuinely vibe with both Gen-Z and the new class on the rise.'

From notebooks that snap, backpacks that speak, and accessories that absolutely pop, Virgin Megastore is your go-to destination for all things bold, bright, and back-to-school ready.

Ready to make your checklist? We've got the picks, now you bring the pop.







Stationery is the real main character this school year — because when your tools are top-tier, your mindset follows. Start strong with the Castelli Large Squared What Notebook W/1 in Yellow - bold, bright, and built for brain dumps, secret lists, or your next big idea. Then switch things up (literally) with the 3Doodler Start Essential Pen Set, turning regular class projects into 3D masterpieces that actually stand out. And don't sleep on the details: the Kawaii Bunny 2-in-1 Pencil Case isn't just cute — it doubles as a desk buddy that keeps your tools in check while showing off your personality.

Because when your stationery slays, everything else follows.







Back-to-school isn't just about notebooks and backpacks; it's about fueling every day with energy, confidence, and a touch of style. And when it comes to keeping that energy going, lunchtime isn't just a break, it's the perfect moment to refuel, reset, and show off your A-game. For kids who are always on the move (and parents who want meals to stay just right), the OmieBox Up Thermos in Galaxy Purple makes packing lunches easy and exciting; keeping food fresh with a cosmic twist. Whereas on the hydration front, the Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Bottle is the ultimate sidekick; sleek, durable, and built to keep drinks cool from first bell to last. And for the little ones with big imaginations? The Citron Spaceship Stainless Steel Bottle is compact, spill-proof, and adventure-approved, ready for classroom missions or playground landings.

So whether it's snacks, sips, or standout lunch gear; we've got your essentials, wrapped in style.







Because every little legend deserves books that build confidence, creativity, and curiosity.

Start strong with the Bob Books Beginning Phonics Workbook, a fun and simple way for early learners to master sounds, letters, and writing practice; perfect for ages 4 and up who are just stepping into the world of reading. And then take them one step further with the Bob Books Set: Word Families, where kids unlock the power of pattern recognition, rhyming, and storytelling while building fluency and independence with every page.

Now, when it's time for a little inspiration? 'The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be'' by Joanna Gaines reminds every child that their uniqueness is a gift, and the way they see the world matters.

From first letters to big life lessons; we've got the reads that help your little one win every chapter.

