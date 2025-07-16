ADSM, Uaeindia Business Council Forge Alliance To Ignite Youth Entrepreneurship

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and the UAE-India Business Council-UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) have entered a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that will drive forward youth entrepreneurship, leadership development, and innovation across Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The agreement formalises a shared commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for learning, collaboration, and economic advancement. It will remain in effect through July 2028, with a strategic review at the end of the term to evaluate progress and explore long-term alignment.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive roadmap of joint initiatives spanning the next three years. Central to the partnership is a robust calendar of high-impact programming, including conferences, workshops, and seminars designed to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets and leadership competencies among young professionals in the region.

These knowledge-sharing events will feature thought leaders from the UAE, India, and global innovation hubs, providing students and early-career entrepreneurs with access to world-class insights and best practices.

In addition, the partnership will support the design and rollout of professional development courses that address key areas such as innovation management, digital transformation, sustainable business practices, and ethical leadership. These programmes aim to equip learners with practical, future-ready skills while reinforcing ADSM's position as a hub of excellence for business education in the Gulf.

A cornerstone of the collaboration will be the launch of a structured mentorship platform connecting ADSM students and alumni with seasoned executives, entrepreneurs, and UIBC-UC-affiliated professionals.

Complementing these capacity-building efforts will be a series of joint research endeavours focused on emerging trends in youth entrepreneurship, the evolving role of SMEs in regional economies, and cross-border innovation ecosystems. Both institutions plan to co-author research papers and white papers, offering valuable insights for policymakers and investors alike.

ADSM will also serve as a key knowledge partner for UIBC-UC's broader programmes, contributing academic rigour and faculty expertise to business roundtables, regional summits, and policy discussions.

The UIBC-UC has also committed to facilitating introductions to India-based universities, research labs, and incubators for ADSM to further strengthen the vibrant UAE-India education corridor.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the ADSM Board, stated,“Through this partnership, ADSM reaffirms its commitment to empowering talent and driving meaningful change in our region and beyond.”

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, stated,“Together with ADSM, we are laying the groundwork for a generation of leaders who will shape the future of innovation, enterprise, and collaboration between our two nations.

This MoU signals a timely convergence of academia and industry around a shared vision of regional prosperity, making it a pivotal moment for UAE–India cooperation in education, innovation, and economic development.”