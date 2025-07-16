403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Western Powers Set Deadline for Iran Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the UK, agreed during a phone discussion on Monday to designate the end of August as a practical deadline for finalizing a nuclear agreement with Iran, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
Quoting three individuals familiar with the conversation, the outlet detailed that if no agreement is achieved by that time, the three European nations intend to initiate the "snapback" procedure.
This process would automatically reinstate all United Nations Security Council sanctions that were previously removed under the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.
The primary purpose of the phone exchange was to align strategies concerning the "snapback" mechanism and to deliberate on the next steps for nuclear negotiations with Iran, the sources indicated, according to the article.
Two of the sources noted that the European governments plan to approach Iran in the coming days and weeks with a clear message: Tehran has the opportunity to sidestep the reimposition of sanctions by taking specific actions to restore international confidence in its nuclear intentions.
This includes restarting oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
One informant also mentioned that a potential confidence-building measure could involve Iran removing approximately 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity from its facilities.
The 2015 arrangement, officially termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – in addition to Germany.
This pact restricted Iran’s inventory of enriched uranium to 202.8 kilograms at low levels of enrichment.
Quoting three individuals familiar with the conversation, the outlet detailed that if no agreement is achieved by that time, the three European nations intend to initiate the "snapback" procedure.
This process would automatically reinstate all United Nations Security Council sanctions that were previously removed under the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.
The primary purpose of the phone exchange was to align strategies concerning the "snapback" mechanism and to deliberate on the next steps for nuclear negotiations with Iran, the sources indicated, according to the article.
Two of the sources noted that the European governments plan to approach Iran in the coming days and weeks with a clear message: Tehran has the opportunity to sidestep the reimposition of sanctions by taking specific actions to restore international confidence in its nuclear intentions.
This includes restarting oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
One informant also mentioned that a potential confidence-building measure could involve Iran removing approximately 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity from its facilities.
The 2015 arrangement, officially termed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – in addition to Germany.
This pact restricted Iran’s inventory of enriched uranium to 202.8 kilograms at low levels of enrichment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment