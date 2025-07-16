Treon And Forbes Marshall Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership For Global Expansion

TAMPERE, Finland, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leading IoT technology company, has announced a long term strategic partnership with Forbes Marshall, a pioneer in steam engineering and process automation based in India. With a legacy spanning nearly eight decades, Forbes Marshall is known for its leadership in intelligent monitoring and energy efficiency. The partnership is built on a shared vision and a seven-year roadmap, expanding upon several years of successful collaboration between the two companies.

The alliance aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced monitoring infrastructure across India and key international markets, driving digital transformation and sustainable operational improvements.

"Forbes Marshall is a 78-year-old company, and we believe in building relationships that last," said Mukesh Vyas, Business Unit Head, Instrumentation Business, Forbes Marshall. "In Treon, we found a partner who shares our values and delivers advanced wireless technology that is reliable, scalable and ideally suited for complex industrial environments. This forms the foundation of a long-term partnership built on trust and performance."

Focus markets and deployment plan

The initial rollout will take place in India, leveraging Forbes Marshall's extensive market knowledge and installed base. This will be followed by expansion into high growth regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The focus will be on the sectors requiring ATEX certified Zone 0 and Zone 1 solutions, particularly in hazardous industrial environments.

The partnership also opens new avenues for Forbes Marshall to serve industries like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, where wired systems and portable data collectors often face limitations.

Scalable, future-ready architecture with Treon Connect

The solution is built on Treon Connect, a platform designed to scale seamlessly across industrial environments. It enables data collection from thousands of devices and allows integration into customer ecosystems with minimal disruption. By combining Forbes Marshall's domain expertise and AI-powered analytics with Treon's sensor technology and digital infrastructure, the partnership delivers a unified, powerful solution for asset health monitoring. This platform-level collaboration also strengthens offerings like Forbes Marshall's MachPulseTM, a wireless digital vibration analysis and diagnostic solution, by enabling deeper integration with Treon's scalable edge infrastructure.

"Through Treon Connect, Forbes Marshall can now deliver a scalable solution with faster deployment, reduced downtime and greater operational visibility," said Juhani Kallio, Head of Global Sales at Treon. "This is how the future of industrial systems looks, platforms working together to bring intelligence and resilience to complex environments."

About Forbes Marshall



Forbes Marshall is a leading Indian multinational company specializing in steam engineering, process automation, and energy efficiency solutions. With over 75 years of experience, the company partners with process industry clients to enhance productivity, reliability, and sustainability. Forbes Marshall offers a wide portfolio of products and services, including control instrumentation, condition monitoring, and turnkey solutions. The company has a strong presence across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, with manufacturing facilities in India and abroad. For more information visit Forbes Marshall website or LinkedIn

About Treon

Treon is a leading technology company with a mission to help businesses improve productivity, enhance operational visibility, and sustainability. Its platform, Treon Connect, boosts operational efficiency by utilizing data-driven automation to extend machine lifespan, monitor assets, increase productivity, and ensure safety across industries. Treon is trusted by global leaders to provide secure, customized products that integrate seamlessly into existing business solutions. For more information on Treon Connect visit or Treon LinkedIn .

