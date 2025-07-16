Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Enemy Attacked Civilian Infrastructure In Vinnytsia, Four People Were Injured

2025-07-16 12:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Meanwhile, the Vinnytsia Regional Council reported explosions in the region.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force detected the movement of several groups of enemy UAVs in the direction of Vinnytsia and urged residents to remain in shelters.

As in many other regions, an air raid alert was issued in Vinnytsia.

Soon after, First Deputy Head of the Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported that as a result of the enemy attack, civilian infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia had been hit.

“All relevant services are working at the scene. Currently, there is information about four casualties, she added.

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov confirmed the information about the injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of July 14, explosions were heard during Russian drone attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

