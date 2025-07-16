Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: States To Brace For Heavy Monsoon Rains? Check

The real monsoon season is starting in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Although the monsoon arrived early, the rains lagged behind. Now, it seems that the people of Telangana and AP will witness the true monsoon season

Weather Updates: The Meteorological Department has good news for the people of Telugu states waiting for rains. Weather conditions are changing favorably for heavy and very heavy rainfall... It has been reported that heavy rains will occur from now on. The Meteorological Department said that there will be heavy rains in the second half of July due to the active southwest monsoon, low pressure, depressions, and trough effects.

Already, heavy rains are falling in the northern states as well as neighboring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala... but there is no trace of rain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. But now rain warnings have been issued for these states as well. Moderate rains have already started and the Meteorological Department has said that these will turn into heavy rains.

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of moderate rains in Telangana today (July 16, Wednesday). It said that there is a possibility of scattered showers in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Gadwal, Narayanapet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, and Vikarabad districts.

The Telugu people will get relief from the increased heat and humidity of the last two or three days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that the weather in Hyderabad and its suburbs, Medchal and Rangareddy districts, will change completely... It will be cool and pleasant with light showers.

The Meteorological Department has announced that moderate rains will occur in Andhra Pradesh today (Wednesday). It announced that there is a chance of light rains in Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Chittoor, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts.

Heavy rains are already falling in areas like Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department said that these rains will spread to more districts from tonight... There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains on July 17. It warned of heavy to very heavy rains in Rayalaseema and Yanam areas.

Heavy rains will start in Telangana from tomorrow (July 17, Thursday). The Meteorological Department revealed that heavy to very heavy rains will occur especially in Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, and Mahabubabad districts. It said that heavy rains will also occur in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. The Meteorological Department is warning people to be alert as there will be heavy rains with strong winds.