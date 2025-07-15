MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Anime Tokyo Station: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Special Exhibition - New Designs Added for Admission Bonus Illustration Cards

TOKYO, July 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. Under the motto,“Make ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future,” it regularly hosts special exhibitions for popular anime and attracts 187,602 visitors (as of June 29, 2025) from both Japan and overseas as a facility that communicates the appeal of Japanese anime to the world.







From May 2025, Anime Tokyo Station will be holding a special exhibition of the theatrical pre-release of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, the latest installment of the Gundam series directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and the first-ever collaboration between studio khara, known for the Evangelion series, and SUNRISE, the studio behind the Gundam series.

It has been decided that two new designs will be added to the illustration cards, which are distributed as an admission bonus. The second design is based on the teaser visual with an impressive back view of Nyaan looking up at MACHU and GQuuuuuuX, and the third design features MACHU looking back, which is the iconic and pop key visual of the TV series. Why not try to complete the entire collection over summer vacation?

Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience the full appeal of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-.

New Design Distribution Period

- 2nd design: July 5 to July 25

- 3rd design: July 26 to August 11

For more information on Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning special exhibition, please visit the link below.



Venue Overview

- Exhibition Title: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Special Exhibition

- Exhibition Period: May 24, 2025 (Sat) to August 11, 2025 (Mon, Holiday)

- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")

- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day, New Year's holiday period, May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming.

- Admission fee: Free

- Website:







