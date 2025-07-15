Saudis Have B2B Day With Brazilians
In an interview with ANBA at the business meetings, Ambassador Ghulam said he was very happy to attend the event and see Saudi products there.“Brazil is a big market and can be very fruitful for the Saudi products, and I hope that in the coming years that we can see some Saudi products here in the Brazilian market,” said the diplomat, noting that the Saudi Embassy in Brazil encourages the relationship between Brazil and Saudi Arabia in all aspects.
Data from the ABCC shows that the two countries have trade exceeding USD 6 billion annually, but it is concentrated in a few products. Last year, Brazil exported USD 3.1 billion worth of products to the Saudi market, mainly sugar and chicken meat, while the Saudis sold USD 3 billion to Brazil, mostly in oil and fertilizers.
At the B2B event in São Paulo, however, Saudi products such as perfumes, dates, machinery, chocolates, financial services, infrastructure, protective equipment, and others were presented, which could expand and diversify trade. The Saudi businesspeople met with Brazilian companies interested in doing business at individual tables.
Present at the meeting, the president of the ABCC, William Abid Dib Jr., praised the organization of the event and the strong business turnout.“I see their efforts to promote relations as very promising,” he said about the Saudis. Dib believes that actions like the one carried out by Saudi Exports bring the countries closer together, open new markets, and increase knowledge of one another. He sees the B2B event as an opportunity to diversify the Brazil–Saudi Arabia trade.
In addition to Dib, the ABCC was represented at the event by International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Mourad, Institutional Relations Director Fernanda Baltazar, Institutional Relations Advisor Bassel Abou Latif, Senior International Business Consultant Gustavo Fasanaro, and Senior Business Executive Renan Montefusco de Morais.
