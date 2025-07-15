Ainewsbreaks ONAR Holding Corp. (ONAR) CEO Spotlights AI-Driven Marketing Strategy For The Middle Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) was recently featured on the TechMediaWire Podcast , where CEO Claude Zdanow shared his journey from musician to marketing innovator.“I started as a musician signed to a Warner Bros. imprint,” he explained.“That evolved into a music company, and eventually into advertising and marketing.”

In 2007, Zdanow founded Stadiumred Studios, transforming a historic Harlem recording space into a Grammy-winning facility. He later expanded it into Stadiumred Group, a full-service marketing collective offering creative, digital, experiential, and influencer services.

After exiting his last agency in 2021, Zdanow was tapped to lead ONAR Holdings. The company specializes in delivering AI-driven marketing strategies for middle-market businesses generating $50 million to $1 billion in revenue. Zdanow says there's significant opportunity for innovative firms in this segment for which ONAR's solutions tie directly to revenue and real outcomes.

About ONAR Holding Corp.

ONAR is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as ONAR Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:



Performance Marketing and SEO: ONAR's high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing and Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary. Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing ONAR's agency clients, battle-tested by its network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

