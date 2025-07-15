Egypt Launches First National Workshop On Food Systems, Climate Action With UN, Global Partners - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has launched its first national workshop under the“Convergence Initiative on Food Systems and Climate Action,” a major step toward aligning national food, health, and climate policies. The event is supported by the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Bank.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, along with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk, inaugurated the workshop, which reflects Egypt's push for integrated solutions to climate and development challenges in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Describing the workshop as“a unifying national moment,” Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of coordinated, inclusive policymaking. He cited progress in public health, including a decline in child stunting to 13% in 2021, with a national target of reducing it to 10% by 2030. He also pointed to the success of school feeding and food safety programs, while acknowledging ongoing challenges related to malnutrition, climate change, and economic shocks.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub, FAO, and the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Egypt, featured the launch of the Convergence Action Plan (CAP) -a national framework to guide cross-sectoral cooperation, enhance resilience, and build sustainable food systems.

In a recorded message, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat highlighted Egypt's commitment to integrated development strategies, referencing the National Climate Strategy 2050 and the“NWFE” (Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy) platform as examples of successful policy convergence.

Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk stressed that transforming food systems is a national imperative amid rising global food security pressures. He outlined Egypt's efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, increase local production, and expand access to modern technology and financing.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar added that the initiative sets a strategic direction for inclusive, consultative policymaking that prioritizes equity, resilience, and long-term sustainability in both food and health systems.