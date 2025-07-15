Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
On Monday, August 11, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.
The quiet period starts on July 16.
Webinar Details:
Online registration:
All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.
Q&A session:
The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.
