Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before the market opens in Santiago, on July 31, 2025.

On Monday, August 11, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The quiet period starts on July 16.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

... / ir.itau.cl