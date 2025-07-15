Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
840,102
|
|
|
$
|
1,403,514
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
466,187
|
|
|
|
212,804
|
|
Accounts receivable, net – related parties
|
|
|
37,465
|
|
|
|
326,914
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
6,397,274
|
|
|
|
5,364,060
|
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
|
|
3,676,986
|
|
|
|
588,660
|
|
Prepayments and other receivables – related parties
|
|
|
120,000
|
|
|
|
240,256
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
2,462,502
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
14,000,516
|
|
|
|
8,136,208
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
7,287,213
|
|
|
|
1,755,022
|
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
728,450
|
|
|
|
781,581
|
|
Deferred IPO costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
502,198
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
94,983
|
|
|
|
35,199
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
10,933,068
|
|
|
|
16,000,742
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
525,865
|
|
|
|
36,384
|
|
Long-term prepayment for property
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
Long-term prepayment for software development– related parties
|
|
|
136,580
|
|
|
|
1,279,000
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
33,706,675
|
|
|
$
|
28,976,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,272,305
|
|
|
$
|
1,180,796
|
|
Short-term loan payables
|
|
|
5,191,058
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Current portion of long-term loan payables
|
|
|
100,835
|
|
|
|
1,213,242
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
1,366,968
|
|
|
|
925,389
|
|
Other payables – related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
92,229
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – current
|
|
|
2,617,762
|
|
|
|
2,852,744
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,530,416
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
2,152,447
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
12,701,375
|
|
|
|
7,794,816
|
|
Long-term loan payables
|
|
|
2,065,040
|
|
|
|
412,817
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|
|
|
9,106,928
|
|
|
|
13,986,879
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
23,873,343
|
|
|
|
22,194,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitment and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and nil
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized and
|
|
|
49,175
|
|
|
|
44,000
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
10,940,724
|
|
|
|
2,576,000
|
|
Shares subscription receivable
|
|
|
(219,998)
|
|
|
|
(219,998)
|
|
(Accumulated deficit) Retained Earnings
|
|
|
(895,510)
|
|
|
|
4,395,649
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(41,059)
|
|
|
|
(13,829)
|
|
Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
9,833,332
|
|
|
|
6,781,822
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
33,706,675
|
|
|
$
|
28,976,334
|
|
*
|
Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-110,000 stock split
|
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
25,427,163
|
|
|
$
|
32,205,666
|
|
Cost of Revenues
|
|
|
14,976,266
|
|
|
|
19,099,120
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
10,450,897
|
|
|
|
13,106,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling Expenses
|
|
|
7,403,374
|
|
|
|
5,914,786
|
|
General and Administrative Expenses
|
|
|
7,607,489
|
|
|
|
3,931,203
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
15,010,863
|
|
|
|
9,845,989
|
|
Income (Loss) from Operations
|
|
|
(4,559,966)
|
|
|
|
3,260,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income (Expenses), net
|
|
|
10,588
|
|
|
|
(30,352)
|
|
Interest Expenses, net
|
|
|
(405,615)
|
|
|
|
(152,050)
|
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
(4,954,993)
|
|
|
|
3,078,155
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
(336,166)
|
|
|
|
(1,182,933)
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
(5,291,159)
|
|
|
$
|
1,895,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|
(27,230)
|
|
|
|
(13,829)
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
$
|
(5,318,389)
|
|
|
$
|
1,881,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (Losses) per Share*
|
|
$
|
(1.10)
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Basic and Diluted*
|
|
|
4,821,010
|
|
|
|
4,400,000
|
|
*
|
Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-110,000 stock split
|
FLY-E GROUP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
For the Years Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(5,291,159)
|
|
|
$
|
1,895,222
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
108,593
|
|
|
|
46,084
|
|
(Gain) Loss on termination of operating lease
|
|
|
(111,564)
|
|
|
|
5,957
|
|
(Gain) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
|
(84,302)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Credit loss for accounts receivable
|
|
|
116,746
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
631,280
|
|
|
|
272,708
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
65,091
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
Deferred income taxes (benefits) expenses
|
|
|
(64,829)
|
|
|
|
176,093
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
5,084,535
|
|
|
|
2,277,910
|
|
Inventories reserve
|
|
|
870,589
|
|
|
|
456,209
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(329,029)
|
|
|
|
176,273
|
|
Accounts receivable – related parties
|
|
|
248,349
|
|
|
|
(190,349)
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(2,736,241)
|
|
|
|
(1,981,515)
|
|
Prepayments and other receivables
|
|
|
(2,677,904)
|
|
|
|
194,160
|
|
Prepayments for operation services to related parties
|
|
|
(60,000)
|
|
|
|
(60,000)
|
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
(84,605)
|
|
|
|
(422,240)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
91,509
|
|
|
|
2,489,025
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
460,364
|
|
|
|
334,726
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(4,771,518)
|
|
|
|
(1,933,760)
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
(1,525,371)
|
|
|
|
570,769
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(10,059,466)
|
|
|
|
4,308,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of properties and equipment
|
|
|
(1,634,174)
|
|
|
|
(1,253,555)
|
|
Purchase of software and hardware from a related party
|
|
|
(1,392,580)
|
|
|
|
(1,279,000)
|
|
Cash held at disposal entities
|
|
|
(54,774)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment from a related party
|
|
|
660,256
|
|
|
|
111,500
|
|
Advance to a related party
|
|
|
(480,000)
|
|
|
|
(291,756)
|
|
Prepayments for property
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(450,000)
|
|
Payments of property rights
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(38,032)
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(2,901,272)
|
|
|
|
(3,200,843)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing from loan payables
|
|
|
7,367,795
|
|
|
|
1,095,000
|
|
Repayments of loan payables
|
|
|
(3,661,559)
|
|
|
|
(639,367)
|
|
Repayments on other payables - related parties
|
|
|
(92,229)
|
|
|
|
(290,252)
|
|
Payments of related party loan
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(150,000)
|
|
Capital Contributions from Stockholders
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
136,370
|
|
Payments of IPO cost
|
|
|
(282,403)
|
|
|
|
(201,379)
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - IPO
|
|
|
9,154,500
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
12,486,104
|
|
|
|
(49,628)
|
|
Net changes in cash including cash classified within current assets held for
|
|
|
(474,634)
|
|
|
|
1,058,449
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
(27,230)
|
|
|
|
(13,829)
|
|
Less: net decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale
|
|
|
(61,548)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash at beginning of the year
|
|
|
1,403,514
|
|
|
|
358,894
|
|
Cash at the end of the year
|
|
$
|
840,102
|
|
|
$
|
1,403,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
|
$
|
405,615
|
|
|
$
|
152,050
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$
|
1,957,867
|
|
|
$
|
435,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Settlement of accounts payable by related parties
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
50,000
|
|
Settlement of accounts payable by capital contribution
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
2,263,630
|
|
Purchase of vehicle funded by loan
|
|
$
|
224,638
|
|
|
$
|
34,974
|
|
Purchase of office funded by loan
|
|
$
|
1,800,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Purchase software and office by using previous prepayments
|
|
$
|
1,729,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Purchase property rights by using previous prepayments
|
|
$
|
54,572
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Properties used for rental services
|
|
$
|
193,964
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Unpaid deferred IPO cost
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
225,000
|
|
Deferred IPO cost recognized as additional paid-in capital
|
|
$
|
502,198
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Uncollected proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
|
|
$
|
635,193
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease
|
|
$
|
(2,473,686)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,814,235)
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
2,490,547
|
|
|
$
|
10,771,688
|
The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
|
|
|
For the Year Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
(Loss) Income from Operations
|
|
$
|
(5,291,159)
|
|
|
$
|
1,895,222
|
|
|
$
|
(7,186,381)
|
|
|
|
(379.2)
|
%
|
Income Tax provision
|
|
|
336,166
|
|
|
|
1,182,933
|
|
|
|
(846,767)
|
|
|
|
(71.6)
|
%
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
631,280
|
|
|
|
272,708
|
|
|
|
358,572
|
|
|
|
131.5
|
%
|
Interest Expenses
|
|
|
405,615
|
|
|
|
152,050
|
|
|
|
253,565
|
|
|
|
166.8
|
%
|
Amortization
|
|
|
65,091
|
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
|
63,443
|
|
|
|
3849.7
|
%
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(3,853,007)
|
|
|
$
|
3,504,561
|
|
|
$
|
(7,357,568)
|
|
|
|
(209.9)
|
%
|
Percentage of Revenue
|
|
|
(15.2)
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26.1)
|
%
