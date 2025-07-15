Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Gohealth, Semler, Adtran, And Fulgent And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Semler, GoHealth, Adtran, or Fulgent and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO), Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR), Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT), and ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its Form 10-K with the SEC and therein, disclosed that the Company received an initial civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") in July 2017 regarding Semler's claims for reimbursement related to its QuantaFlo device. Semler received subsequent requests for information in February 2019, December 2021, April 2022, and April 2023. In February 2025, Semler participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ, which were unsuccessful. The Company disclosed that "there is a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages." On this news, the price of Semler shares declined by $4.03 per share, from $42.92 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $38.89 on March 3, 2025.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including GoHealth, "alleging that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans."

On news of the DOJ's lawsuit, GoHealth's stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

On May 13, 2025, ADTRAN disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "the Company's (i) audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2024 ('Fiscal 2024') and December 31, 2023 ('Fiscal 2023') included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025 (the '2024 Form 10-K'), and (ii) unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for the interim periods ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (the '2024 Interim Periods') included in the Company's Quarterly Reports filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024, August 9, 2024, and November 12, 2024, respectively (such 2024 Interim Periods, collectively with Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023, the 'Non-Reliance Periods'), as well as the relevant portions of any communication which describe or are based on such financial statements, should no longer be relied upon" and would be restated. ADTRAN stated that "management is evaluating the impact of this matter on its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2024 and has identified at least one additional material weakness."

On this news, ADTRAN's stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 4.79%, to close at $8.15 per share on May 14, 2025.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT)

On February 28, 2025, Fulgent disclosed in its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding potential false claims submitted under the Uninsured Program.

On this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 2.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $15.28 per share on March 3, 2025.

