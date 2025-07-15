Muslim World League Expresses Solidarity With Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League reiterated its full solidarity with Syria, both government and people, against all threats to its security, stability, and sovereignty, and against attempts to sow discord among its components and interfere in its internal affairs.

In a statement issued by the General Secretariat, the League expressed its support for the Syrian government's efforts to protect the Syrian people in all their components, maintain civil peace, and establish the rule of law in the country.

The League also condemned the Israeli occupation government's attacks on Syrian territory and its continued violations of all relevant international laws and norms.