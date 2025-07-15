Muslim World League Expresses Solidarity With Syria
Makkah Al Mukarramah: The Muslim World League reiterated its full solidarity with Syria, both government and people, against all threats to its security, stability, and sovereignty, and against attempts to sow discord among its components and interfere in its internal affairs.
In a statement issued by the General Secretariat, the League expressed its support for the Syrian government's efforts to protect the Syrian people in all their components, maintain civil peace, and establish the rule of law in the country.
The League also condemned the Israeli occupation government's attacks on Syrian territory and its continued violations of all relevant international laws and norms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment