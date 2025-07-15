Pruitt & Earp Dentistry Offers Guidance On Early Orthodontic Evaluations For Children
The American Association of Orthodontists recommends that children receive an orthodontic screening no later than their seventh birthday. At this stage, children typically have a mix of primary (baby) and permanent teeth. This transitional phase provides dental professionals with critical insight into how the teeth and jaws are developing, allowing them to identify and monitor issues that may require treatment in the future.
Early evaluations also give families time to understand potential treatment options and prepare for any needed orthodontic care well before problems become more difficult or expensive to correct.
Key Indicators for Orthodontic Assessment
While some orthodontic issues are inherited, others develop due to environmental or behavioral factors. Parents are encouraged to speak with a dentist if their child shows signs such as:
-
Crowded or misaligned teeth
Early or delayed loss of baby teeth
Difficulty with chewing or speaking
Frequent mouth breathing
Persistent thumb-sucking
Noticeable jaw shifting or asymmetry
These signs may indicate underlying structural concerns that benefit from early detection.
Commitment to Preventive Family Care
Pruitt & Earp Dentistry delivers a full range of pediatric dental services with a focus on preventive care. The dental team routinely monitors growth and development in children during regular exams and provides guidance tailored to each patient's needs. When appropriate, the practice coordinates with local orthodontic specialists to ensure seamless referrals for further evaluation or treatment.
As a trusted Greenville NC Dentist , the practice continues to support local families through every stage of dental development-from first tooth to adolescence and beyond.
About Pruitt & Earp Dentistry
Located in Greenville, NC, Pruitt & Earp Dentistry offers comprehensive dental services including general, cosmetic, restorative, and pediatric care. The practice leverages advanced dental technology and a prevention-first approach to help patients of all ages maintain long-term oral health.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Greenville NC Dentis .
